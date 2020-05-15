Mumbai: Actress Amy Jackson has shared the ‘pros and cons’ of working from home amid lockdown.

Amy took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared an adorable black and white photograph of her newborn son Andreas and her partner George Panayiotou.

On the image, she wrote: “The pros and cons of working at home.”

Amy recently shared a photograph of herself along with her son and tagged him as her “lockdown buddy”.

Amy and her fiance Panayiotou became parents to a son and shared his image on social media on September last year.

Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.