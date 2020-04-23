Mumbai: Today is Manoj Bajpayee’s birthday, he has distinguished himself from other actors of Hindi film industry via his acting skills. He has turned 51.

Actor Manoj, who hails from Bihar, appeared in negative roles in most of his films. Let’s know some interesting facts related to him on this occasion.

Manoj was very shy during school days, so the school teacher used to ask him to recite the poem of Harivansh Rai Bachchan in front of the class.

He was rejected thrice for NSD (National School of Drama), after which he broke down but did not give up. For the fourth time when he applied for NSD he was again rejected but they offered him a teaching position at the school instead.

Manoj got recognition in 1998 from Ram Gopal Varma’s film Satya. He also received the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film.

In an interview, he had said that there was a time when news channels did not give him a much importance. Whenever he used to go to a party and cameras of the news channel come in his way by mistakenly, they used to remove them instantly.

Actor Katrina Kaif, at a party hosted for their film Rajneeti, had suddenly bent down to touch his feet and that too in front of his wife, Shabana Reza.

“Katrina is very upfront. When she likes something, she will come and say it immediately. She did bent down to touch my feet and I was very embarrassed but my respect for her went up by quite a few notches because I realised that she is the kind of a girl who is just not afraid of anything,” says Manoj.