Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan says she loves comedy films, adding that she can’t stop laughing every time she watches Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1979 classic “Gol Maal”, starring Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt.

“I find the old ‘Gol Maal’ crazily funny. Everytime Utpal Dutt says ‘achhaaa’, I can watch that scene on loop and keep laughing. Also, when he and Shubha Khote are running around the house and she hits him with a stick — the scene is just hilarious. I love slapstick!” Vidya said, revealing her love for slapstick comedy on the IMDb Original series “The Insider’s Watchlist”.

“The Dirty Picture” actress also spoke of her favourite Hollywood movie series.

She mentioned the “Before” Trilogy directed by Richard Linklater — which includes “Before Sunrise”, “Before Sunset” and “Before Midnight”.

On the Bollywood front, Vidya is currently busy with her upcoming film “Shakuntala Devi”. She essays the title role of the late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi in the film, which is set for a summer 2020 release.