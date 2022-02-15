Cuttack: Separate teams of Odisha Vigilance carried out simultaneous raids Tuesday at 11 different places associated with Trinath Mishra, an Additional Superintendent of Police (communication) in Cuttack.

Simultaneous raids were conducted over the charges that Mishra has amassed assets disproportionate to his illegal sources of income. House searches were initiated by 11 teams of the anti-graft agency led by three additional SPs, 10 DSPs and 13 Inspectors and other subordinate staff on the strength of warrant issued by Vigilance Special Judge, Cuttack.

Searches are still underway at Mishra’s office in Tulasipur and 10 other locations of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar twin cities including Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Nabarangpur, the sleuth stated.

Eleven places where the raids are underway include: a Flat No-2/25 at Manorama Estates in Rasulgarh locality of Bhubaneswar, Mishra’s ancestral house located at Dabugaon village of Nabarangpur district, father-in-law late Pramod Kumar Choudhary’s residential building at Khaira village under Barchana police limits of Jajpur, a farm house named ‘Shantilata Farm House’ at Teligarh area near Khaira, ‘Shantilata Care and Nursing Home’ and medicine shop at Chandikhol Bazaar near Dhanmandal, Shantilata Transport (establishment No-1) near Shantilata Care and Nursing Home at Chandikhol, Shantilata Transport (No-2) located at Dhanmandal near Chandikhol, house of the senior cop’s driver at Daleighai village under Biridi police limits of Jagatsinghpur, a drug manufacturing unit owned by his two sons Tushar and Tarun at Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack, office of the cop at SP (Signal), Tulasipur and government quarters at Madhupatna.

The valuation of disproportionate assets that the government official has amassed will be ascertained after the raids are over.

“Raids are likely to continue to detect all the movable and immovable assets of ASP Mishra. Vigilance sleuths have been scrutinising several important documents seized during raids,” the source said.

It is pertinent to mention, separate teams of Vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous searches Monday at four different places associated with Sunil Kumar Panda, chief engineer-cum-chief electrical inspector of Sambalpur.

A Vigilance case relating to the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 was also registered Sunday against the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Sundargarh identified as Biswajit Mohapatra and his wife for amassing assets unequal to legal sources of income.

Mohapatra was arrested in the case and has been forwarded to the Court of Special Vigilance Judge in Bhubaneswar later in the day. During the searches that lasted for nearly a couple of days, assets worth around Rs 10 crore were unraveled, a senior official claimed.

A source in the anti-corruption agency said that a case under Sections 13(2), 13(1)(B)/12 of the Act has been registered against the duo.

PNN