Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 925 new Covid-19 cases, of which 203 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,79,046. Active caseload in the state now stands at 10,271.

Out of total 925 new infections, 542 were reported from quarantine centres while 383 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 859 cases of coronavirus infections Monday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 159 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 88 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (44), Balasore (22), Bargarh (13), Bhadrak (16), Bolangir (2), Boudh (23), Cuttack (52), Deogarh (17), Dhenkanal (15), Gajapati (38), Ganjam (26), Jagatsinghpur (50), Jajpur (47), Jharsuguda (24), Kalahandi (10), Kandhamal (5), Kendrapara (34), Keonjhar (20), Koraput (46), Malkangiri (6), Mayurbhanj (31), Nabarangpur (6), Nayagarh (21), Nuapada (8), Puri (13), Rayagada (18), Sambalpur (29) and Subarnapur (18).

The State Pool reported 24 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,85,33,646 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,956.

