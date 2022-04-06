Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of passengers and after restoration to regular trains, the following trains will be provided with additional stoppages at various stations.

During Covid-19 pandemic, these trains were running as special trains with limited stoppages following the guidelines issued for train movements.

The trains with additional stoppages include Puri-Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express, Puri-Yog Nagari-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express, Dhanbad-Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express and Howrah-Titilagarh-Howrah Ispat Express.

That apart, four trains will have stoppages at Bhubaneswar New Station.

These trains are Puri-Cuttack-Puri MEMU, Bhubaneswar-Keonjhargarh-Bhubaneswar MEMU, Palasa-Cuttack-Palasa Passenger and Kharagpur-Khurda Road-Kharagpur Fast Passenger.

18451/18452 Hatia-Puri- Hatia Tapaswini Express will stop at Rengali Station on an experimental basis for a period of six months. This train from Hatia will arrive at Rengali at 2140 hrs and will leave at 2142 hrs towards Puri.

Similarly, this train from Puri will arrive at Rengali at 0440 hrs and will leave at 0442 hrs towards Hatia. Similarly, this train from Puri will arrive at Bagdihi at 2029 hrs and will leave at 2030 hrs towards Hatia.

The train from Hatia will arrive at Bagdih at 0546 hrs and will leave at 0547 hrs towards Puri on an experimental basis for a period of three months.

Also, 18477/18478 Puri-Yog Nagari-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express will stop at Bamra Station on an experimental basis for a period of six months. This train from Puri will arrive at Bamra at 0958 hrs and will leave at 1000 hrs towards Rishikesh.

Similarly, this train from Rishikesh will arrive at Bamra at 1350 hrs and will leave at 1352 hrs towards Puri. 12871/12872 Howrah-TitilagarhHowrah Ispat Express will stop at Rengali on an experimental basis for a period of six months.

This train from Howrah will arrive at Rengali at 1520hrs and will leave at 1522hrs towards Titilagarh. On its return journey, this train from Titilagarh will arrive at Rengali at 0840hrs and will leave at 0842hrs towards Howrah.

13351/13352 Dhanbad-AlappuzhaDhanbad Express will stop at Rengali on an experimental basis for a period of six months. This train from Dhanbad will arrive at Rengali at 2203hrs and will leave at 2205hrs towards Allappuzha.

This train from Alappuzha will arrive at Rengali at 2333hrs and will leave at 2335hrs towards Dhanbad.

Puri-Cuttack-Puri MEMU, Bhubaneswar-KeonjhargarhBhubaneswar MEMU, PalasaCuttack-Palasa Passenger and Kharagpur-Khurda RoadKharagpur Fast Passenger will have stoppages at Bhubaneswar New station from 10th April.

