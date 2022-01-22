Malkangiri: The district education department has decided to look into the alleged irregularities in distribution of free uniforms and shoes among schoolchildren and Anganwadi kids belonging to SC & ST categories in seven blocks of Malkangiri district.

According to sources, the Union and the state governments have provided Rs 6.50 crore and Rs 9.77 lakh respectively towards distribution of uniforms and shoes to 1,30,000 kids in seven blocks of the district.

The district coordinator of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), following a directive from the Collector, had directed all the block education officers (BEOs) to distribute uniforms and shoes.

The district administration had entrusted the responsibility of distribution of uniforms, toys and shoes to 15 self-help groups (SHGs) in Mathili block.

However, teachers and guardians of these blocks have alleged that many schools are yet to get the free uniforms and shoes. Also, in some schools uniforms fall short of their requirements.

For instance, an SHG of Podaguda area was asked to distribute 536 pairs of uniforms in the schools under Pangam panchayat but only 113 pairs have been distributed so far.

Similarly, another SHG, which was supposed to supply 3,284 pairs of uniforms to schools under Udulibeda panchayat, has supplied only 298 pairs. An official letter from the SSA was issued for return of funds.

But, it was found that funds have been deposited in the accounts of the school managing committees concerned. More surprisingly, the funds have already been utilised.

Following the allegations, SSA project director Balmukunda Bhuyan had held a meeting of district education officer (DEO), BEO, additional district education officer and CDPOs on the issue.

It was stated that as per the OPEPA directive, if uniforms are not distributed, funds will be recovered from the school managing committees.

DEO Chittaranjan Pandey said, “Allegations about irregularities in uniform distribution have been received and action will be taken after an investigation.”

PNN