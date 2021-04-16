Mumbai: Sonu Sood, the messiah of the poor and the needy during lockdown, is surprising everyone with his noble gestures. Time and again he has been doing exceptional work to help people from all backgrounds.

He is the real superman. From flying students back to India from other countries to helping the migrant workers reach home safely, he has done it all. Prayers and praises are pouring in for the on-screen villain but the off-screen hero.

It is a well-known fact that he is a very talented man. Now, a video of him playing a ‘dhol’ is winning over the internet. Sharing the video, he put up a funny caption. He said that if anyone needed a drummer for their marriage, they could invite him.

The way Sonu is playing the drum in the video, it looks like he is perfect. Fans cannot stop gushing about his new talent.

The clip begins with Sonu saying, “Boss, kabhi bhi shaadiyaan karwani ho toh humara band bohot zabardast hai (if you are looking for a band for your wedding, ours is very good).” He then introduced his fellow bandmates before he himself starts playing the dhol.

“‘BandWala’. Shaadiyon ke liye turant sampark karein (Please contact immediately for wedding bookings). 🙏❤️,” he captioned his post.

The actor has been in news during COVID-19 lockdown, for helping stranded immigrant workers reach home. He was on the roads with his team throughout the pandemic to arrange for transport for the migrant workers. Right from making them reach home to arranging medicines and other supplies for him, Sonu’s efforts were lauded by many including Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On professional front, Sonu Sood will also be seen in Yash Raj’s film Prithviraj. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles and it is Manushi’s debut film. The actor has worked in films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Dabangg, Singh Is Kinng, R… Rajkumar, Happy New Year and Simmba.