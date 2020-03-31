Bhubaneswar: Twin City Commissionerate Police Monday busted a fake hand wash and sanitiser manufacturing facility in Jharpara area of Bhubaneswar and recovered a huge cache of finished goods and raw materials.

Acting on a tip-off about the adulterated hand wash and sanitiser manufacturing unit, a joint team of Commissionerate Police and Directorate of Drugs Controller conducted a surprise raid and seized about 10 cartons of hand wash.

Besides, they also seized a huge quantity of raw materials used in making hand wash and sanitisers.

The seized items are estimated to be worth around Rs 3 lakh. The officials have registered a case in this connection. A detailed probe to identify the supply chain is current underway, police said.

Notably, the state government had warned of stern action against those involved in black marketing of essential commodities such as protective masks, hand wash and sanitisers during the lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. That said, the scarcity of these items in open market is encouraging shadowy manufacturers to step in and fill the void.

PNN