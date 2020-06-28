Mumbai: After the untimely demise of Kedarnath star Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been a lot of campaigns on social media seeking justice for the late actor. Angry fans are targeting some celebrities over nepotism.

This has resulted in the trolling and slut-shaming of a lot of female actresses. Tired of repeated trolling, many big stars have closed their social media accounts. A few days back, actress Sonakshi Sinha, actor Saqib Saleem and singer Neha Kakkar left Twitter.

Meanwhile after 14 days of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has also taken a big step.

Many fans have questioned Rhea on her alleged link in the case of Sushant’s suicide. Netizens are holding her responsible for Sushant’s death. Due to this reason, Rhea has been trolled many times on social media platform. Now the actress has taken a big decision to deal with such problems.

Fed up with repeated trolling, Rhea changed the settings of her Instagram account and has turned off the comment option in it. For some of her IG posts, Rhea has turned off the comments section, while for a few she has limited the comments to her friends.

However, the actress has not been active on social media since Sushant’s death. Police have so far questioned more 20 people in Sushant‘s case. Rhea was also questioned by the police for about 9 hours. In this inquiry, she answered many questions.

The actress also admitted that she was isolating with Sushant in his house during the lockdown until they had a fight and she left the apartment. However, both were still in touch via calls and text messages after their fight.

On the other hand, a complaint was filed in a court in Bihar, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant.

Last week Yash Raj Films (YRF) had submitted copies of the contract signed by the late actor for their upcoming projects to the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai police have now questioned two Yash Raj Films (YRF) executives who were reportedly in charge at the production house when Sushant Singh Rajput signed a contract with them in 2012.

