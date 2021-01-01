Nandigram (West Bengal): Just-turned BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said Friday his disgruntled brother and TMC leader Soumendu will soon join the saffron camp. Suvendu Adhikari also said that a few more ‘big’ names are in the process of switching allegiance from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP. It should be mentioned here that Soumendu was recently removed from the post of administrator at Contai Municipality. It came two days after former TMC minister Suvendu joined the BJP.

At a meeting here in Purba Medinipur, Suvendu asserted that the TMC, of which he was a part till about a month ago, will disintegrate soon. He claimed that Soumendu, together with a few councillors and 5,000 TMC workers, will switch over to the saffron party very soon.

“My younger brother Soumendu will join the BJP in Contai today. He will be accompanied by several councillors and 5,000 TMC grassroot workers. The TMC will steadily disintegrate,” Suvendu told the gathering. His comments came on the ‘Foundation Day’ of the Trinamool Congress.

Soumendu had Thursday said lotus will bloom in every home. He had hinted that he would join the saffron party, following in his brother’s footsteps.

The Adhikari household has two other members in the TMC camp – MPs Dibyendu and Sisir. Incidentally the latter is one of the founder members of the TMC. However, he has been staying away from all party functions for the last couple of months due to his allegedly ill health.