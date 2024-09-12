Kolkata: A group of agitating junior doctors reached the West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna to hold talks in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse.

Escorted by a pilot police vehicle, the delegation reached the secretariat at around 5:25pm, some 25 minutes past the scheduled time of commencement of the meeting.

Sticking to their original demand, 30 medics went to Nabanna instead of 15 people as mandated by the state government.

Before starting from their sit-in spot outside Swasthya Bhavan, the health department headquarters, the protesters stated they would not settle for anything less than a live stream of the talks, which had earlier been rejected by the state chief secretary in its latest invitation for the meeting.

