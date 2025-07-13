Baripada: Three suspected poachers were arrested and a cache of weapons and hunting gear was seized from the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district after they were captured on artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled camera traps.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jagannath Nayak of Manabhanga village, Budhiram Singh of Pagadadiha, and Kuanr Murmu of Gandadhar village, all under the jurisdiction of Kaptipada police station.

Forest officials seized three country-made guns and a large quantity of explosives from the suspects. One more accused, Budhiram Nayak of Pagadadiha, managed to escape.

Efforts are underway to apprehend him, according to Similipal South Division Deputy Director Samrat Gouda.

The suspects were charged under the Wildlife Protection Act and produced in court Saturday.

An additional case will be registered under the Arms Act by the police, Gouda confirmed.

According to forest officials, all four suspects had illegally entered the buffer area of the Notto Forest Range under the Similipal South Division Friday.

Their movements were captured by AI-powered TrailGuard cameras.

