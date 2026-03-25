Dhenkanal: A differently abled widow from Tentuliapada village under Odapada block has sought urgent assistance from the district administration, highlighting gaps in the delivery of welfare schemes.

Promoda Nayak, who lost both legs in a railway accident several years ago, has been enduring hardship since the death of her husband four years ago.

She now resides in a makeshift hut covered with plastic sheets along with her young grandson.

Her shelter has reportedly been damaged twice by elephants.

Despite repeated visits to the Odapada block office over the past five years, Nayak has not received benefits under key schemes, including housing and subsidised food under the Antyodaya programme.

She alleges that her appeals to officials have gone unheard.

She approached District Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil Tuesday, requesting support for a house and food assistance.

Responding to the complaint, the Collector said Nayak is eligible for benefits under the Antyodaya housing scheme.

Her application has been forwarded to the Chief Development Officer, and steps are being taken to include her in the next list of beneficiaries.

He added that she is currently receiving a disability pension and assured further assistance.