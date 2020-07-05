Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar to keep and treat the Covid-19 patients screened in the hospital on its campus.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training in an official correspondence has asked them to refrain from sending the patients of Covid-19 from AIIMS to different Covid hospitals in the state.

The state government said: as the premier Centre-run hospital already has a dedicated 200-bedded Covid hospital on its campus with Intensive Care Unit (ICU), it should not send the patients affected by the disease to other hospitals.

“I am directed to state that it has been observed that in the last few days at least 10 Covid-19 positive cases have been detected in your Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) and Indoor Patient Department (IPD). All such cases have been shifted to the IMS & SUM Hospital or KIIMS, Bhubaneswar,” the DMET letter to AIIMS said. It also added, “In this connect it is pointed out that a 200-bedded Covid hospital with 20 ICUs has been set up under AIIMS, Bhubaneswar as per government of India portal. Hence it is requested to avoid congestion in the state-run hospitals.”

The government said this after a number of hospitals including AIIMS, Bhubaneswar started reporting new cases of Covid-19 and the total cases in the state rose multi-fold in the last few days. Earlier, one of the initial few cases of the disease was detected from AIIMS when the son of a senior doctor tested positive and the hospital administration was accused of shielding the fact.