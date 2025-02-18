Mumbai: On the occasion of his nephew Aaman Devgan’s birthday, actor Ajay Devgn took a trip down memory lane, recalling the early moments of Aaman’s life.

Sharing an emotional post on social media, the Singham actor reflected on the ‘baby steps’ of his nephew, expressing how proud and delighted he is to witness Aaman’s growth over the years. Ajay took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo wherein he and Aaman could be seen riding horses.

For the caption, the actor wrote, “From those early baby steps to watching you grow up, your hard work &commitment to your craft is something that makes me proud. Your tireless work ethic & kindness will take you afar…Happy Birthday, my boy! May all your dreams come true @aamandevgan.”

Kajol also posted a heartwarming message for her nephew. Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Dilwale’ actress posted a candid selfie with the birthday boy and captioned it, “Happy happy birthday @aamandevgan..may u have an awesome and amazing year ahead.”

The actress had previously expressed her immense pride in her nephew’s debut, calling it a momentous occasion. Giving him a sweet shout-out, Kajol had written, “If wishes were horses, I would wish for this one! So proud of you @aamandevgan! And so many more congratulations to come!”

Aaman is the son of Ajay Devgn’s sister, Neelam Devgan.

Meanwhile, Aaman made his Bollywood debut alongside Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rashe Thadani in “Azaad.” Abhishekh Kapoor’s action-adventure drama also featured Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty in prominent roles. Ajay Devgn’s nephew had undergone rigorous training to portray a village boy. As part of his preparation, Aaman developed a strong bond with the horse, as his character required him to master horse riding.

Speaking about the training process, Aaman had earlier shared, “I’m extremely fond of horses, and when I heard the script of the movie, I knew in my heart I had to do it. I decided to devote my time to understanding Azaad, his moods and his body language to ensure that it looks absolutely real onscreen. I ensured before our shoot started I spent time with Azaad, had my meals with him, and even slept in his stable and spent over 10 days with him throughout my shoot schedule. I have even cleaned his stool myself to ensure that he is comfortable in my presence and build the foundation of trust. It was an enriching experience for me, and I learned so much about horses. Apart from horse riding, spending time with Azaad has actually made me do my scenes effortlessly.”

IANS