Mumbai: Actors Akshaye Khanna and Ranveena Tandon are set to share screen space as rivals in director Vijay Gutte’s upcoming drama series Legacy. Incidentally Gutte also directed the movie, The Accidental Prime Minister. Akshaye Khann and Raveena Tandon were last seen together in JP Dutta’s 2003 war drama LOC: Kargil. Legacy would mark Akshaye’s debut in the digital space.

Akshaye said he was thrilled to come on board the series as it aims to provide quality entertainment to the audience. “It is refreshing to work on content that challenges our boundaries as an industry as a whole. Given the massive scale of the show, we are cognizant of the immense responsibility to deliver our best to create a content piece the audience looks forward to. I’m glad Legacy is going to be my first web series,” Akshaye, 46, said in a statement.

The makers said the show will be mounted on a big scale. They said the team intends to shoot the series across multiple foreign locations.

Raveena said the series presents an ‘interesting tale of power struggle’ with an engaging drama at the backdrop.

“It is a fine work of content articulated interestingly to resonate with a global audience. I am excited to be associated with the show and looking forward to begin this journey,” Raveena said.

The series would also reunite Akshaye with Gutte after their 2019 political drama The Accidental Prime Minister.

The director called Legacy an aspirational project which would reflect the ‘dark realities of the professional world’.

“I am thrilled to be reuniting with Akshaye for this and exhilarated to have Raveena Tandon on board with us. This talent powerhouse is set for an epic rivalry,” said Gutte.

Legacy is produced by ‘After Studios’, ‘AA Films’ and Sunny Bakshi.