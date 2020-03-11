Mumbai: It was a great time for lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the two got to spend some quality time Tuesday on the occasion of Holi. However, it seems that they celebrated Holi without colours. A dash of red on their white dresses would have certainly looked great.

Both Alia and Ranbir travelled in the same car to attend filmmaker Aarti Shetty’s Holi party at her residence. The Brahmastra co-stars came and left the party together. However, the exact reason why they did not participate in a ‘colourful’ Holi is best known only to them.

Alia was wearing a white off shoulder ethnic dress while Ranbir was in white shirt and denims. He covered his head with a blue cap. The two looked quite relaxed as they boarded their vehicle and left the venue.

Another couple who attended the same party was Varun Dhawan and his designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The two came together and while Natasha waved to the photographers from far off, Varun came close to the paparazzi and fans and wished everyone a ‘Happy Holi’. Both Varun and Natasha definitely had a great bash because when they emerged outside, their faces and clothes were smeared in colours. The two probably knew a better way to celebrate Holi than Ali and Ranbir.

Well Alia and Ranbir will next be seen in the Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra which also has Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Others in the film’s cast are Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The film is a fantasy trilogy and is slated to release December 4.

Alia is also currently shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Among her other films in the pipeline are Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

PNN & Agencies