Melbourne: All-rounder Moises Henriques has been recalled to the Australian side for the upcoming limited-overs series against India.

Henriques, who led the Sydney Sixers to the Big Bash League title last summer with a season strike rate of just under 150, has so far played 11 ODIs and 11 T20Is in Australian colours. His last appearance came against India in a T20I in Guhawati in 2017.

“Moises is a tremendous cricketer with loads of experience and is a great person to have around the group. His form was extremely impressive in leading the Sixers to the BBL title last summer and he has played well at the start of this season,” National selector Trevor Hohns said.

Meanwhile, batting all-rounder Cameron Green has earned his maiden call-up. The 21-year-old has played only nine one-day games for Western Australia and 13 T20s for Perth Scorchers, but has made waves in the domestic circuit with his impressive first-class outings.

“Similarly, Cameron’s domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer. As a potential player of the future this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience,” he added.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who sustained an ankle injury in the early part of the ongoing Indian Premier League, has been left out on advice from the medical staff.

“Mitch will commence some low intensity fitness and skills in the coming weeks and selectors are hopeful of his return to play in the Australia A fixtures in early December and then for him to be fully fit to perform his role in the side as an all-rounder,” Hohns said.

Nathan Lyon, Josh Philippe, Riley Meredith and Andrew Tye also didn’t find a place in the 18-man squad.

“The entire squad performed exceptionally well in the UK in beating the current one-day World Champions at home and retaining the world number one ranking in T20I cricket. We look forward to a blockbuster summer against one of our greatest rivals,” said the national selector.

Australia and India will compete in three ODIs starting November 27. The ODIs will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).

Australia’s white-ball squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

IANS