New Delhi: International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar might get a couple of months’ extension as the board meeting is set to be postponed. This is due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Manohar was supposed to step down in June.

In all likelihood, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Colin Graves will replace the former BCCI president. It has been learnt that Manohar decided against seeking an extension for a third two-year-term.

“This is for sure that Manohar is going but he will probably stay on for another two months. The annual ICC board meeting in June looks highly unlikely at the moment considering the global situation,” a top ICC official said. “So it might be in August that ICC will have a new chairman,” he added.

BCCI’s worry

The BCCI, however, remains wary of the Vidarbha lawyer, who is seen as an adversary by some in the Indian board.

“Till Manohar steps down officially, I will not like to believe (anything). Seeing is believing. He still has a term left. If he decides at the last moment that he wants to continue then it will be a different story,” a BCCI veteran said.

Hong Kong’s Imran Khawaja’s name was initially floated as Manohar’s possible successor. However, it has been learnt that he doesn’t have the support of the full members.

Support for Graves

Graves, who is supposed to step down from his country’s board in November 2020, has emerged as the favourite for the ICC top job. Graves’ biggest advantage at this point is support from all the major Test-playing nations.

“England, New Zealand, Australia and West Indies will support Graves’ candidature. He also shares a great rapport with BCCI although the latter has not openly supported any candidate,” the ICC official said.

It is expected that BCCI will have a better working relationship with Graves compared to Manohar. The BCCI has time and again accused of Manohar of not keeping Indian interest in mind.

