New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the CISF Sunday to enforce a zero coal leakage plan to plug illegal mining in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad area by forming quick response teams and setting up a multi-layered security arrangement in vulnerable areas, besides ensuring prompt action against illegal miners.

Shah issued the directives during a high-level meeting with Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy to review the illegal coal-mining situation and coal theft.

The home minister was informed that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Coal India Limited officials have been authorised to take action under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

This authorisation legally enables them to file cases in court, enter premises where illegal coal is suspected to be stored, conduct search and seizure operations, and seize illegally extracted minerals along with the tools, equipment, and vehicles used in such unauthorised activities, according to a government statement issued Sunday.

Expressing concern over the worsening situation of illegal coal mining and theft in Dhanbad and nearby areas, Shah appreciated the new powers given to CISF and Coal India officials, but emphasised that much more needs to be done to curb the menace of illegal mining.

He noted that although powers had been entrusted to CISF and Coal India Limited officials under the MMDR Act, these powers must be exercised rigorously and in a coordinated manner, in line with the approved Standard Operating Procedure, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, the Union coal secretary, senior officials from the Ministry of Coal, CISF, Coal India Limited and BCCL.

Home Minister issued several important directions, including adoption of ‘Zero Coal Leakage Plan’ to ensure a comprehensive and time-bound response to illegal mining and the unauthorised transportation of coal, the statement said.

Shah also instructed the coal ministry to review the action taken on a regular basis.

To ensure that consumers use only legally mined coal and to deter the transportation of illegal coal, it was considered necessary to involve GST authorities. A mechanism should, therefore, be put in place to verify e-way bills for all coal being transported, he said.

The home minister directed officials of his ministry to include the coal sector in the priority list for CISF deployment, so that personnel can be deployed immediately in vulnerable areas.

He further directed CISF to form Quick Response Teams and establish a multi-layered security arrangement in vulnerable areas, enabling prompt action against illegal miners whenever information is received, the statement said.

The officials from the coal ministry informed the home minister that several concrete steps have been taken since the review held in the first week of October 2025.

It was also informed that the Union Home Secretary had chaired a high-level meeting in December 2025 wherein several important decisions were taken, including a direction to constitute a Coal Sector Coordination Committee, which has since been constituted, the statement said.

Shah also stressed the need to use technology more effectively.

He directed that high-resolution cameras installed at Integrated Command and Control Centres should be used to identify areas and persons involved in illegal mining activities, the statement said.