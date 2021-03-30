Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre has been postponed due to the rising cases of the novel coronavirus. This announcement was made by the film’s producers here Tuesday. Directed by Rumy Jafry, mystery-thriller Chehre was scheduled to have a theatrical release April 9. However, now it will hit the screens at a later date but will now come at a later date. A statement to this effect was shared by Emraan Hashmi and the film’s producer Anand Pandit on their respective social media accounts.

“Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April. We have decided to postpone until further notice,” the statement read. The team further said that the movie will release in theatres at a time when the ‘environment is more conducive’ in India.

“We have decided to bring Chehre to the audience theatrically. It will happen when the environment is more conducive for the experience,” they added.

The team urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“See you in cinemas very soon, until then stay safe and healthy! Cover your ‘Chehre’ with a mask and don’t forget to use sanitiser,” the statement concluded.

The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chaterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Chehre is backed by ‘Anand Pandit Motion Pictures’ and ‘Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited’.

Recently, the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan was put on hold due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Similar was the fate of the Hindi version of Rana Daggubati-starrer Haathi Mere Saathi.