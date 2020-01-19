Bantala: After an operation that lasted two days, forest officials finally tranquilised the marauding tusker which has so far killed six people, Saturday, in Talcher range under Angul forest division Saturday evening.

The tranquilised pachyderm will now be shifted to Kapilash Zoo and kept in confinement there and not released back in the forest.

A team comprising Talcher forest officials had been trying to tranquilise the elephant for the last couple of days. Their efforts finally bore fruit at around 8.30pm Saturday evening. The elephant had to be shot four times with tranquiliser darts before it finally fell unconscious.

A team led by Angul DFO V Kartik, Satkosia Forest Range veterinary doctor Dr Kishore Sahu, Satkosia ACF Saroj Kumar Panda, a team of specialist tranquiliser experts were present as the elephant was finally hunted down and taken into captivity.

