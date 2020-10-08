Angul: Angul police seized 30kg ganja from a bus in the wee hours of Thursday. The contraband material was being smuggled to Kolkata from this town. However, the three accused of carrying the cannabis managed to give the police a slip.

Sources said, three persons with four identical black bags boarded the bus at the main terminus here. The conductor asked the three what was inside the bags. However, they evaded giving an answer. Suspecting something amiss, the conductor informed the police and the driver delayed the departure of the bus.

The three who were carrying the bags also realised that they were in trouble. So they fled the spot, but in hurry they left the bags behind. Police on arrival searched the bags and found substantial quantities of ganja in each of the four bags hidden under clothes.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the three accused. The conductor has provided descriptions of the three who had attempted to board the bus with the ganja. Police are also trying to find the source from which the cannabis was obtained.

PNN