Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is happy with the response he is getting for his performance in the new digital film, AK vs AK. Initially the ad launch of the film was done in a manner that stunned the world. It pitted Anurag Kashyap against Anil Kapoor and both taunted each other on the social media. However, now Anil is relishing the limelight.

“Being loved for what you love doing is the greatest feeling ever! I am here because of the fans and their undying support without them we are nothing. And the appreciation AK vs AK is getting is so inspiring, I can’t even describe it,” said Anil. Incidentally, Anil celebrated his 64th birthday Thursday. “The public adulation, the love… it all motivates me to do try and better myself.

The film stars Anurag Kashyap along with Anil and also has cameos of the actor’s children, Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor, and brother Boney Kapoor. The cast members play themselves, although the film is a work of fiction.

The film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane had an OTT release December 24.