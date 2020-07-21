Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city Tuesday reported 21 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the city to 1252, said BMC.

Among the fresh detected cases, 16 were reported from quarantine centres while five contracted the virus locally.

At the same time, 49 patients have also been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals Tuesday, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet.

All the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway with regards to local cases.

Their primary contacts and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of the new patients, the number of active cases in this city has been recorded at 614. Similarly, a total number of 625 patients have so far recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll remains at 11.

The five local contact cases were reported from Satyanagar, Kolathia, Chandaka areas.

PNN