Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 3,885 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,885 persons, 1,143 are from Khordha, 325 from Cuttack, 193 from Puri, 159 from Jharsuguda, 133 from Balasore, 129 from Mayurbhanj, 126 from Jajpur, 124 from Keonjhar, 122 from Kendrapara, 121 from Sundargarh, 112 from Kalahandi, 103 from Bolangir, 81 from Bargarh, 80 from Nuapada, 79 from Dhenkanal, 72 from Jagatsinghpur, 72 from Sambalpur, 70 from Rayagada, 64 from Bhadrak, 59 from Kandhamal, 56 from Nabarangpur, 52 from Nayagarh, 50 from Sonepur, 48 from Koraput, 42 from Ganjam, 26 from Boudh, 26 from Malkangiri, 19 from Angul, 16 from Deogarh, 15 from Gajapati and 168 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,24,273.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,49,693 with the detection of 2,854 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,006. Of the 2,854 cases, 1,659 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining 1,195 were detected during contact tracing. The state has so far tested 37,10,592 samples for COVID-19.