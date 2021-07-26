Paralakhemundi: Another hand-written note written by deceased Paralakhemundi assistant conservator of forest Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra has revealed the strained relationship between the two. The note is allegedly written during the time Bidyabharati spent at the Livestock Inspector Training Centre (LITC) in Bolangir. This third note has added another facet to the case. The note was found Sunday from Soumya’s official quarters in this town.

“I insulted myself by speaking about me. He (allegedly Soumya Ranjan) meets me only superficially and he is always plotting to hurt me. He gets angry without any reason. I am very happy that you have so much of jealousness, but one day God will laugh at you for your jealousness,” read the note written by Bidyabharati.

“It is good that you have majority support today (date when she wrote it), but I will have mine one day. I hate everyone. There is nobody for me. I hate him. There is a lot to say, but I will say later,” the note further read. Bidyabharati also wrote the name of one ‘Akshay’, in the note, but letter scribbled over it.

On the other hand, the deceased ACF’s father Abhiram Mohapatra demanded Monday that police should immediately arrest his daughter-in-law. He also said that the investigating team should find out about the whereabouts of Akshay.

PNN