Berhampur: Police arrested a youth on charge of raping an eight-year-old girl under Sadar police limits here, Monday. The accused was identified as Ananta Behera, 20, a resident of the same locality. The rape survivor was taken for a medical examination Monday while her statements will be recorded before a magistrate, Tuesday. Later, the accused will be produced in the court.

The incident occurred Saturday, when the victim was on way to her grandmother’s house living near their residence. Finding her alone, Behera lured the girl to an isolated place and raped her.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the police station after she came to know about the dastardly act. Police registered a case and arrested the accused during investigation.

Also read: Differently-abled minor raped in Mayurbhanj

Police also said that the accused was known to the victim’s family. As a result, the girl did not hesitate in going to the desolate place. The accused then committed the crime.

The incident coming on the heels of a five-year-old girl being raped in Puri has once more stunned Odisha. It should be stated that incidents of minors being raped have happened with alarming regularity in this month.