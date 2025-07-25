Bhubaneswar: Outgoing BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil has been appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Co-operation department, as the state government announced fresh postings for another batch of more than 13 IAS officers Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) department, Patil has been allowed to remain in additional charge as Special Secretary, Housing & Urban Development and Chairman, Odisha State Warehousing Corporation. Similarly, Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, while continuing as Director, Odia Language, Literature & Culture, will also remain in charge as Secretary of the department. Samarth Verma has been appointed as Director, Minor Minerals, Bhubaneswar, with additional charge as MD of Odisha Film Development Corporation.

The Post of Director of Minor Minerals has been elevated to Additional Secretary level, the notification read. Deepankar Mohapatra was appointed as CEO, Hockey Promotion Council, Odisha. The post has been declared equivalent to Joint Secretary level. Apart from that, new Sub-Collectors have been appointed in nine districts. The latest postings follow an earlier reshuffle of 49 senior