Sharjah: Sanju Samson’s dream form and the presence of Jos Buttler will definitely rejuvenate Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Rajasthan franchise will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an IPL-13 game here Sunday. The game promises to be another six-hitting contest with both sides having a number of power hitters.

Both KXIP and the Royals will be going into the game with morale-boosting victories. They would look to build a winning momentum after starting the tournament as underdogs.

Buttler missed the first match due to quarantine rules as he reached the UAE separately with his family. He is expected to open alongside Yashashvi Jaiswal. Skipper Steve Smith will take position in the batting order. Tom Curran and Jofra Archer will again complete the four-player overseas quota.

“I am really excited to play my first game. It was great to be back in training with the boys. There’s a great vibe around the team. So I’m really looking forward to taking the field,” Buttler said on the eve of the match.

“The atmosphere and energy around the squad is fantastic, obviously lots of confidence after that first game. The training has been very energetic. Guys are lively and enjoying each other’s company. So expecting a really tough match against Kings XI,” Buttler said after a net session at the Sharjah ground.

KL Rahul has been touted as a future India captaincy material. He plundered a record 132 not out off to lead KXIP to a resounding 97-run win over RCB. The 28-year-old Rahul is one of the cleanest hitters of the ball. He has notched up the highest score by an Indian in IPL history. He would certainly like to continue in the same vein on a ground which has short boundaries on all sides.

“KL Rahul was in exceptional form the other night against RCB. So he will be a key wicket as always. I think we’ll see another potentially high-scoring game with small boundaries and the dew factor coming in. So there will be a lot of excitement,” Buttler said.

The young Samson made a mincemeat of the CSK bowlers, hitting nine sixes in his 32-ball 74 before Jofra Archer joined the party with a four-six burst in the final over in the match played at the same venue here Tuesday. Smith also chipped in with a 47-ball 69.

“Great to get a win on the board, the team played fantastically well in the first game. It was an outstanding batting and bowling performance in tough conditions,” Buttler said, praising his colleagues.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and West Indian Sheldon Cottrell have really bowled well for KXIP. They certainly have the capacity to bring the opposition to their knee.