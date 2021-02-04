Pottangi: The ongoing border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh has taken a dramatic turn with the neighbouring state allegedly changing the names of three villages in Kotia panchayat under this block in Koraput district and making preparations for gram panchayat elections, a report said.

The report further said the Andhra government has changed the names of villages from Ganjeipadar to Ganjeibhadra, Phatu Sineri to Patu Chenuru and Fagun Sineri to Fatgu Chenuru respectively in the disputed Kotia region.

The elections will be held in two phases from February 13 and February 17 in these villages that have been included in the Salur block of Andhra Pradesh.

M Nageswar Rao, returning officer of Kurukutti (Andhra Pradesh) confirmed the development. He said the filing of nominations for the elections will be carried out from February 2 to February 4 while the nominations will be verified from February 5 to 7.

The Andhra government has taken the unauthorized step despite the border dispute being sub-judice in the Supreme Court. It is claimed that the Koraput district administration is reportedly unaware of the high-handedness of Andhra government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to inaugurate some developmental projects worth Rs 150 crore in Kotia region February 5 through a virtual mode.

Attempt to contact Lalita Kanhar, Koraput sub-collector and nodal officer of Kotia panchayat to get her opinion on the development failed as she did not pick up the phone.

PNN