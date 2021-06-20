New Delhi: Who doesn’t like a sovereign and uncompromised beard? An incredible beard gives your appearance and new look and is high on the style quotient. Taking inspiration from B-town’s boy next door, Arjun Kapoor, it’s time to fashion yourself a beard.

In his latest Instagram post, Kapoor, was seen sharing his long-lasting relationship with beards. His tough and rugged image has been widely accepted by the audience since his debut in the year 2012 with ‘Ishaaqzaade’ opposite Parineeti Chopra. So much so that, since then the actor is far from willing to let go of his beard.

In his social media, the actor is seen proudly confessing, “Almost every film gave me the opportunity to experiment with my beard in a certain way… and over time, I understood one thing that you need to take care of it, you need to give it your attention!”

He added, “I look at it this way — I want my beard also to tell a story, to define me. And to do that I also need some help — my King C Gillette kit never fails me.

“Before I go, I’d like to let you in on a little secret: I have no qualms in confessing, I indulge in my grooming regime with all my heart!”