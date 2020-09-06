Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor Sunday revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19, and is currently under home quarantine.

“It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I am asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine,” Arjun wrote on Instagram.

He thanked everyone in advance for wishes and support.

“I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus,” Arjun added.

Reacting to the post, Arjun’s cousin, actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, commented: “Feel better brother, warrior.”

Lisa Haydon wished him good health: “Unprecedented. Health to you bro.”

“Speediest recovery and super responsible and cool that you have put this out there. Be well soon,” Nimrat Kaur conveyed her best wishes to Arjun.

Arjun recently stepped out of his home and started shooting for a yet-to-be-titled rom-com co-starring Rakul Preet Singh.