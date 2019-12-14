Attabira: With no raids on dens in Attabira block of Bargarh district, gambling activities have become rampant in the area. As no actions are being taken by the local police, the illegal activity continues in broad daylight, a report said.

According to sources, common people lose out their earnings in the pursuit of becoming multimillionaires overnight. A large number of participants throng the Rengali Camp Chhak under this block.

Likewise, gambling activities are also carried out at Attabira Chhak, Gudbhaga area, Ladarpalli Chhak, Chakuli Farm area and Patrapali Chhak. Reacting to this, Attabira police station IIC Purusottam Bhue said, “Regular raids are being conducted in this police limits”.