Samson falls, India 86 for 3

Canberra: India lost their third wicket with the dismissal of Sanju Samson (23, 15b, 1×4, 1×6). India’s score now stands at 86 for three after 11.1 overs. Meanwhile KL Rahul (50 batting) got to his 12 T20I half century

India progress to 75 for two after 10 overs

Canberra: India progressed to 75 for two after the end of the 10th over. They will really have to accelerate in the remaining 10 overs if they have to put Australia under pressure. KL Rahul (48 batting) and Sanju Samson (15 batting) will now have to put on a big partnership

India lose Kohli

Canberra: Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson struck a huge blow by dismissing Indian skipper Virat Kohli for nine. It was a long hop which Kohli hit back to the bowler.

India after end of powerplay are 42 for 1

Canberra: India scored 12 runs from Sean Abbot’s first over to reach 42 for one at the end of the powerplay overs

India lose Dhawan, reach 30 for one after five overs

Canberra: India did not have a very good first five overs against Australia in the first match of the three-game T20 series here Friday. Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and put India in. His decision was vindicated with Mitchell Starc clean bowling Shikhar Dhawan in the third over. At the end of five overs India are 30 for one with KL rahul (20 batting) and Virat Kohli (seven batting) at the crease. Indian have rested Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer for the game while T Natarajan is making his T20 debut.

Australia win toss, put India in

Canberra: Australia and India are set to lock horns here Friday for the first T20I of the three-match series.

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Teams

Australia 1 Aaron Finch, 2 D’Arcy Short, 3 Matthew Wade, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Moises Henriques, 7 Sean Abbott, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Mitchell Swepson, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

India 1 KL Rahul (wk), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Sanju Samson, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 T Natarajan

PNN