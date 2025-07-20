New Delhi: Automobile exports from India rose 22 per cent year-on-year in the April-June quarter driven by record shipments of passenger vehicles and robust growth in segments like two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, according to industry body SIAM.

Total exports across segments rose to 14,57,461 units in the first quarter as compared to 11,92,566 units in April-June quarter of last financial year.

Passenger vehicles saw the highest-ever exports in the first quarter at 2,04,330 units, a growth of 13 per cent compared to 1,80,483 units in the same period last year.

Export growth in this segment was driven by stable demand across most markets, with strong performance in the Middle East and Latin America, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

Revival in neighbouring markets like Sri Lanka and Nepal, rising demand from Japan, and growing exports under FTAs such as Australia also contributed to the overall uptick, it noted.

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki led the passenger vehicle exports in Q1 with dispatch of 96,181 units, up over 37 per cent compared to 69,962 units in April-June quarter last fiscal.

Maruti Suzuki Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Rahul Bharti said the automaker has been leading India’s PV exports for the past four years.

“Our share in exports has been increasing steadily and reached a historic high of over 47 per cent in Q1 FY 2025-26,” he added.

Maruti Suzuki export volumes grew by more than 37 per cent in the quarter, compared to a 2 per cent decline in the rest of the industry, Bharti stated.

“If customers around the world appreciate and adopt Maruti Suzuki cars, chances are the company will be the market leader in India for a long, long time,” he noted.

Hyundai Motor India exported 48,140 units during the period under review, registering a growth of 13 per cent as against 42,600 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler exports increased to 11,36,942 units in the April-June period, up 23 per cent from 9,23,148 units in the same period last year.

Total commercial vehicle shipments stood at 19,427 units in Q1, registering an increase of 23 per cent year-on-year.

Similarly, three-wheeler exports also surged 34 per cent year-on-year to 95,796 units in the June quarter this fiscal.

