Bhubaneswar: A music video album titled Traffic Anthem- Don’t Be a Fool Maano Traffic Rule to create awareness on traffic rules was released here at Press Club of Odisha, Sunday.

The two minutes and 50 seconds clip also aims to break the bias against women bike riders, said Sangeeta Sahoo of We the Road Queens, a group of women bikers’ team which has produced the video in collaboration with Team Odia, a wing of TEAM group of companies which is prominent name in the fields of outdoor marketing, event management and infrastructure among others.

The women riders are still judged on the basis of their gender and not on their skills even as India has the highest percentage of women pilots in the world, she added. They also have plans to popularise the video by seeking government help, Sahoo further said.

Directed by Gyana Ranjan Sathua, the video has its music scored by Preet Priyo who also performed rap with Himani. Several women bikers including Sangeeta Sahoo, Satrupa Samantray, Anasuya Kar, Supriya Jena, Sushree Rosalin Debasmita, Garima Sahu and Baijayanti Sahu have performed in the video.

Following the traffic rules is a collective responsibility which ensures everyone’s safety, said director Sathua.