Keonjhar: The Orissa High Court has ruled that holders of Bachelor degrees in ‘Planning’ can also apply for the post of planning assistant along with the students who have Diploma in Architecture. However, the graduates in ‘Planning’ cannot apply online. They will have to apply with hard copies of the necessary documents to the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). This was stated here by advocate P Bijaylakshmi Das, pleading for the petitioners and B.Plan graduates Sarthak Mohapatra and others in a case filed in the Orissa High Court. The petitioners have mentioned in their petitions that OSSC had invited applications for the post of planning assistant where it had mentioned the main eligibility criteria as ‘Diploma in Architecture’.

Accordingly, the OSSC set up its web portal where candidates with having Diploma in Architecture could apply for the post. As a result, B.Plan graduates despite holding higher qualifications than candidates with a Diploma in Architecture could not apply for the post. The petitioners have mentioned that the course followed by B.Plan graduates has subjects like GISH and CADD which are required for the post of planning assistant. The petitioners approached the High Court praying for relief. After the ruling, the OSSC has extended the last date for receiving online applications from December 15 to December 18, 2022