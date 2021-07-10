Hyderabad: The team of Baahubali took to social media Saturday to celebrate the blockbuster franchise, as the first film of the series, Baahubali: The Beginning, completed six years of release. Lead actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia posted on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Prabhas, who played dual roles as the protagonists in the two parts, posted a still of the multi lingual film that broke several records.

Along with the image on Instagram Stories, he wrote: “6 years of Baahubali”.

Rana Daggubati, who played the antagonist Bhallaldeva, also posted an image of his character on Instagram Stories and wrote the same caption.

Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia reposted Prabhas’s post.

Baahubali released in two parts. The first, Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015 on July 10 and its sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released April 28, 2017.