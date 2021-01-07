Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deployed the Special Task Force (STF) to trace and arrest the main accused in the Badaun gang-rape and murder case.

The priest and his two disciples of a temple where the incident took place, were booked under sections 376-d(gang-rape) and 302 (murder) of IPC at Ughaiti police station of Badaun. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

The Chief Minister has directed that all accused should be booked under the National Security Act.

It may be recalled that a 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered on the premises of a place of worship in a village in Badaun district on Sunday night.

However, an FIR was registered on Tuesday evening after the post-mortem examination revealed that the woman had sustained multiple injuries, including several on her private parts. The autopsy report said that the woman’s private parts were brutalized.

According to the woman’s husband, his wife had gone to the place of worship on Sunday evening but did not return.

Later in the night, the accused and his two aides brought the woman home in a car and told the family that she had fallen into a dry well on the premises.

The husband said, “My wife was alive by then. But before we could understand anything or ask any question, the accused left in the car. After a few minutes, my wife succumbed to the injuries. She had multiple injuries, including those on private parts.”

The woman’s elder son said, “We were sure that the priest and his aides were lying. They did not take my mother to hospital.”

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Badaun, Sankalp Sharma, who rushed to the village, said, “The post-mortem has confirmed injuries on private parts and the reason of death is shock and hemorrhage due to ante-mortem injuries. The priest and his aides are missing. We have deployed multiple teams to nab the accused.”

Dr. Yashpal Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Badaun, said, “The post mortem reports shows injuries to private parts, there are tears and she has a fracture on one of her legs. There was excessive bleeding and the bleeding led to shock and that led to the patient’s death. Prima facie we found evidence of rape.”

Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma added that disciplinary action had been taken against the local policemen for negligence.

