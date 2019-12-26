Jaleswar: Construction work for a model village has started at Olinda under Jaleswar block in Balasore for the landless and homeless populace. This is the first such project in the district.

The housing units in the model village are being developed for 62 tribal people under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). A housing unit is being set up on a built-up area of 250 sq ft and will be handed over to each beneficiary.

However, it was alleged that the quality of the construction has been under a cloud. As for the model project, BDO Nityananda Sahu said that the district administration has decided to provide housing unit at a cost of Rs 1.20 lakh to the poor families each on two decimals of land and the model village is being executed under the direct supervision of the administration.

“It is the first model village in Balasore. Each housing unit is comprised of a bedroom and a kitchen. Two roads have been laid for commuting facilities besides, approach roads to each house,” he added.

Moreover, the model village will have community toilets, a garden, a pond and playground while school and drinking water facility will be provided in future, he stated.

The BDO also said that each beneficiary is building their own house.

Some reporters visited the model village but were not impressed by the way construction was being undertaken. Locals alleged that sub-standard construction material is being used and durability of the houses has been under doubt.

They observed that more funds should be allocated to maintain the quality work. They have drawn attention of the Collector and the project director.