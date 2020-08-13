Brands and other social media users have been tweeting about Binod. The frenzy seems to have caught on to everyone and the latest in the list is none other than the country’s top bank SBI For the uninitiated, Binod is one of the latest memes spotted everywhere on social media. Everyone is using it to creatively send messages.

Country’s top lender State Bank of India (SBI) has tweeted using Binod to spread awareness about online safety while banking. “Only if everyone behaved like #Binod when online, there would be lesser fraud reports.”

Along with the tweet, the bank has also shared an image that reads, “This is Binod. Binod likes sharing his own name on Social Media, not his bank details. Be like Binod.”

A number of police departments, including Mumbai Police, Jaipur Police and Nagpur City police have joined the trend to their own advantage and spread awareness. Mumbai Police requested everyone named Binod to change their online passwords if they contained their first name.

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

Paytm was the first company to join the viral trend by cnaging its Twitter handle to ‘Binod’ for a short while.

This came as a response to a request from a Twitter user named ‘@GabbbarSingh’, who asked Paytm to change its name on the micro-blogging site. Gabbar wrote “@Paytm..Can you change your name to Binod? Be a sport. C’mon” and Paytm happily obliged by tweeting “Done”.

PNN/Agencies