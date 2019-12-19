Bhubaneswar: Tourists to the Marine Drive-Eco Retreat along the pristine Ramchandi beach near Konark can now enjoy the facility of beach shacks with the Odisha Tourism introducing the facility, touted to be the first on a beach in state, Thursday.

Tourism commissioner-cum-secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said that beach shacks is popular not only among the youths but also amongst families.

“We wanted to offer not just the in-house guests but everyone a chance to come and soak in the ambience of the sea and Eco Retreat. With Christmas and New Year round the corner, this could be a perfect place to spend time,” Dev added.

According to sources, tourists can enjoy the beach shacks all day at the event till January 31, 2020. Apart from other facilities, the event will have cultural performances and a light & sound show every day at 6pm.

Billed as eastern India’s first ‘Glamping’ festival or glamorous camping, the Marine Drive-Eco Retreat on a kilometre-long stretch of Ramchandi beach was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik December 14. The 49-day eco-retreat event will culminate January 31, 2010.

It is by far the most ambitious tourism project of the state that aims to attract high-end tourists through a mix of luxurious accommodation coupled with adventure and water sport activities.

Closely modelled on the annual Rann Utsav held at Rann of Kutch where the Gujarat government organises tented accommodation for the tourists, the Marine Drive-Eco Retreat plans to showcase the best of Odisha’s food and culture for high-end tourists.