Jhumpura: Man-animal conflict took an ugly turn Wednesday with a bear going on a rampage and injuring 20 persons residing in four villages under Balibandh and Palashpanga forest ranges in Keonjhar district. Among the 20 injured, four of the victims were badly mauled by the bear. As the condition of Dillip Kumar Soren, 29, of Tulasipur village, and Shuklal Munda, 45, of Fakirpur village deteriorated, they were shifted to the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital. With people of various villages turning panicky, officials of the Balibandh and Palashpanga forest range rushed to the spot and tried to drive away the animal inside the jungle. However, despite repeated attempts, they failed to drive it away which continued to roam from one village to the other. Despite being chased by a large number of people, the bear refused to budge and at times charged at the crowd forcing people to run for their lives. Champua ranger Sanjip Rout said that the Forest department will bear the treatment costs and provide necessary assistance to all injured.

PNN/Agencies