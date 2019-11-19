Nayagarh: Locals of eight blocks under Nayagarh district continue to go out in the fields to attend nature’s call, thanks to the newly-constructed toilets which they have put in place.

Sources said many locals in the blocks have constructed toilets without pan and soak pits so as to swindle some of the money sanctioned under the Swachh Bharat Yojana. Many residents have soak pits constructed however, they fill up after one-use, sources added. Some have even constructed toilets in the middle of paddy fields.

In the financial year 2014-15, the district administration sanctioned Rs 2.41 lakh for 208 beneficiaries of Bhapur, Daspalla, Gania, Khandapada, Nayagarh, Nuagaon, Odogaon, and Ranpur blocks in the district.

However, locals with an eye to save up on the cost made toilets with bricks and tin roof without cementing the structure. The toilets are in such a situation that they may collapse anytime, sources added.

However, the block authorities have met their toilet-construction targets in the papers. It may be mentioned here that villagers alleged that the officials did not conduct any field visit before submitting their reports in connection with this.

Some locals even alleged that the compensation money that was to be paid to them by the authorities for getting a toilet constructed has not been given till now. Some alleged that they had loaned money for the construction.

While the block authorities have finished all the paper works related to completion of the target, the reality says something different.

When Rural Water and Sanitation department’s executive engineer Rajiv Panigrahi was asked about this, he replied that they have received complaint in this regard. “Proper action will be taken against the officers responsible after inspection,” added Panigrahi.

Notably, like every year November 19 is celebrated as World’s Toilet Day. This year the World’s Toilet Day is celebrated with the theme— ‘Leaving no one behind’.

PNN