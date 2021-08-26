Kolkata: Bangla film actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has given birth to a baby boy in Kolkata Thursday.

Nusrat was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Rawdon Street on Wednesday where she gave birth to a baby boy via C-Section surgery around 12.45 p.m. on Thursday. As per reports, both the mother and baby are doing fine.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday morning, the actress has shared a photograph of herself with the caption: “Faith Over Fear #positivity #morningvibes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

Earlier this year, Nusrat courted controversy surrounding her marriage with her estranged husband Nikhil Jain after both of them made startling revelations against each other.

In June, Nusrat had issued a statement saying her marriage with Nikhil Jain was never valid.

The actress is currently rumoured to be dating Bangla film actor Yash Dasgupta.