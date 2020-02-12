Berhampur: Tension prevailed in front of the SP office here after a BJD woman leader tried to immolate herself by pouring kerosene and setting herself on fire. She took the extreme step to protest against the implication of her son in a false case. The son was forwarded to court Wednesday.

The woman leader was identified as Meenakshi Mishra, an executive body member of the women’s wing of the ruling party. She was rescued in critical condition and rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Doctors treating her stated she has sustained 90 per cent burn injuries. Survival in such cases is extremely rare.

Doctors administered primary medication and recorded her declaration before shifting her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment. Baidyanathpur police registered a case against Mishra for self-immolation.

Reports said Mishra visited the SP office Wednesday and tried to lodge a complaint. She, however, failed to meet the SP as the latter was busy with work. Later, she met an ASP rank official and discussed the matter with him. She took the extreme step after she failed to get assurances from the ASP.

Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra rushed to the hospital after the incident and inquired about the condition of the lady. Later, speaking to media, the SP admitted that Meenakshi had visited his office Wednesday and met an ASP as he was busy with some other work.

Sources said about 10 to 12 youths had barged into the residence of Mishra at Panda Colony in the town and attacked her son Raja over a past enmity January 28. Police registered a case and arrested a minor and subsequently four youths in this connection.

The minor was produced before a juvenile justice board while the four accused were forwarded to court. Similarly, police arrested her son Raja over a separate complaint and produced him in court. The SP said seven cases have been registered in the name of Raja in various police stations.

