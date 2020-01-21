Bhubaneswar: During annual dolphin census, a large number of endangered Irrawaddy Dolphins were seen in new areas of the Chilika Lake, officials said.

According to chief executive officer, Chilika Development Authority, Susant Nanda, a total of 146 dolphins were sighted during the annual census carried out Sunday.

“It is a matter of great delight that the dolphins are being sighted in the central and southern sector of the lagoon where they were hardly seen. These new places include three ones near Kalijai island, two other places near Samal and Rambha,” informed Nanda, adding, “That the dolphins have started migrating is a good sign because it suggests their number will increase in coming years.”

Earlier they used to remain confined to Satapada area only.

“The presence of dolphins in new areas in the lake can be ascribed to prawn gheries having been removed,” said some wildlife lovers.

During annual census, the CDA also relies on hydrophone method to count these aquatic mammals. In this method, a microphone is usually used to record or listen to underwater sound. Using this method, it has been ascertained that there are 20 to 25 numbers of dolphins near Rajhans Island followed by 17 to 20 each near Malatikuda and Magarmukh.

According to last year’s census, there were 151 dolphins in Chilika.

