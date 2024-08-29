Bhubaneswar: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari Wednesday awarded Odisha as the best state in the country for road safety initiatives during the sixth edition of FICCI’s Road Safety Conclave held in New Delhi. Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, Joint Transport Commissioner (Road Safety), received the award on behalf of the state. While conferring the award, Gadkari said that Odisha’s efforts in reducing road accidents have been highly appreciated, setting a benchmark for other states. Gadkari acknowledged that driver training plays a crucial role in enhancing road safety, with Odisha’s ‘SuVahak’ initiative receiving widespread acclaim from road safety experts nationwide. “The state has established four SuVahak training centres, providing state-funded training for drivers, which has become a model for zero-accident achievements, inspiring other states,” he said.

The Union Minister highlighted the Central government’s commitment to reducing road accidents across the country. He urged all states to adopt modern technology to ensure transparency and efficiency in these measures. Additionally, he stressed the importance of maintaining proper road engineering to prevent accidents, particularly among the youth. Representing Odisha in the panel discussion, Mohanty detailed the state’s innovative strategies over the past year, including the implementation of the Intelligent Enforcement Management System (IEMS) and ‘SuVahak’ initiative. He emphasised the pivotal role of driver training and personality development in the state’s road safety initiatives, which have also created employment opportunities through government-supported programmes. Furthermore, Mohanty provided insights into the state’s initiatives such as ‘Rakshak’, ‘Junior Rakshak’, and the establishment of trauma care centres, all aimed at saving lives in road accidents. Commenting on the prestigious achievement, State Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur said, “The Commerce and Transport department, along with the State Transport Authority, is working diligently towards reducing road accidents.”

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP